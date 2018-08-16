Railway’s decision to run five Eid special trains hailed

Staff Reporter

Social circles have welcomed railways’ decision to run special five trains and discount on fares during Eidul Azha days.

Talking to this scribe on Wednesday, Dr Zafar of Tehrik Naujwanan e Pakistan said that hundreds of passengers from far-off stations travelled by these trains to get their home towns, adding that this facility should be appreciated.

Hafiz Abdul Qayum, chairman daily passengers association also appreciated the step taken by the railways, however, he said that Narowal section was always neglected by the railways and demanded a special train for the section.

It is pertinent to mention that the railways is operating five special trains on Eidul Azha days to manage the rush of passengers.

According to the schedule, the first train will depart on August 19 from Quetta at 7 am via Jacobabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Lahore and Lala Musa and it will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 1.30 pm.

The second special train will depart Karachi City Station on August 19 at 10 am and it will pass through Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Nowshera and reach Peshawar Cantt the next day at 10.30 pm.

The third train will leave Karachi Cantt Station on August 20 at 11am and it will reach Lahore the next day at 7:15 am passing through Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur and Multan Cantt.

The fourth train will depart Rawalpindi on August 21 at 7am and it will reach Multan Cantt the next day at 10pm after passing through Hasan Abdal, Bosal, Jhand, Mianwali, Darya Khan and Muzaffargarh.

The fifth special train will depart on August 26 from Multan Cantt at 7am and it will pass through Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Kundian, Mianwali, Attock City, and Hasan Abdal and it will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10pm.

PR spokesman informed that additional coaches will also be attached to other trains to accommodate maximum of passengers.

He said online booking facility would also available for Eid special trains.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways also gave a special discount offer to senior citizens and all passengers above 65 years of age can travel free-of-cost on the first two days of Eidul Azha.

The offer will be valid on all classes of the trains on 22nd and 23rd August. Senior citizens have to show their original national identity card on the reservations and booking of ticket. Advance booking and E-ticketing can be done on the photocopy of ID card.

The passengers will have to carry their original ID card during travel. All the other passengers can avail a 25 percent discount on all the classes of all trains during Eid days.

