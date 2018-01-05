Railways completes feasibility study of Karachi-Peshawar track

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has completed the feasibility study and preliminary design for the up-gradation of Main Line-I from Peshawar to Karachi under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “It is top priority of Pakistan Railways to upgrade the ML-I as 70 percent traffic of passengers and freight,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that groundwork on project is likely to be initiated by March. “Although Pakistan Railways has set an ambitious target for starting the groundwork, it is working hard to meet this target,” he added. He said that ML-I should be completed in five years and by the up gradation of the project, the speed of trains will be increased. “In 2012-13, only 92 passenger and 8 freight trains had run on system with pathetic condition but now over 100 passengers and around 55 freight trains are running on the system,” he added.

Regarding the availability of locomotives, he said that in 2013 only 160 locomotives were functional out of 465 but now with the concentrate effort of the government 324 locomotives are functional out of 473. “During the current tenure of the government as many as 140 locomotives of different horse powers had been added in the fleet and contract of 20 locomotives has already been awarded to General Electric,” he added.

He said the earning of the Pakistan Railways have been improved, and in 2013, it had Rs 18 billion and in 2016-17, it has around Rs 40 billion that 22 time more as comparing to previous.—APP