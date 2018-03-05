Railways complete several up-gradation project to facilitate passengers

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division has completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers. Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Raza Habib informed that renovation projects of ladies and gents waiting rooms, toilets, booking office at Platform No. 1 & 2 of Rawalpindi Railway Station for Kohat Railcar passengers has recently been completed. A construction project of Tarnol Railway Station with erecting new boundary wall and watch towers at Rawalpindi Railway Station, boundary wall with barbed wire fencing at Rawalpindi Railway Station approach road to ensure security of the Railway Station was completed few months ago.

Quarters and wash rooms at Golra Railway Station were also completed, he informed. Under a project, solar panels were installed at gate signals/lamps and station signals of the entire division, he said adding, no more procurement of Kerosene oil since last two years.

Rawalpindi Reservation office was completely renovated while major stations of the division were also upgraded. To a question he informed that 100 quarters of Railway employees were repaired last year while seven un-manned Railway level crossings in the division were upgraded to Class-II manned level crossings on the main line.

Three level crossings have also been proposed for warning system by NESCOM, he added. To another question he said, in order to ensure smooth working and safety of the Railway employees, safety gadgets including 1650 dangries, 200 leather gloves, 500 canvas gloves, 150 torches with LED lights, Steel Toe Shoes, halmets, overcoats, Steel/Fiber ladder of different sizes and other items were provided to different departments.—APP