Railways announces compensation for victims

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan Railway Monday announced compensation for those who died or suffered injuries during the train accident in Ghotki today.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Railways while expressing grief over the tragic accident said that the Railways will pay Rs1.5 million to each victim of the train accident.

“The injured passengers will get an amount ranging between Rs50,000 to Rs300,000 based on the wounds they had suffered,” he said adding that the process to collect details of the injured and dead have been initiated on an immediate basis.