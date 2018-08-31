Railways announce free travel for above 75-year passengers

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed announced 50 percent concession for train passengers above 65 years of age and free travel for those above 75. ‘We want to turn Pakistan Railways into an exemplary service-oriented institution with equal attention towards its profitability,’ he said.

For the purpose, he said attention would not only be paid towards professional capacities of the PR employees and improvement in its resources but properties encroached upon would also be retrieved in coordination with associated departments and institutions,’ While addressing a press conference at Karachi Cantonment Station here on Thursday, he said restoration of Pakistan Railways on modern lines was among the top priorities of the government and a concerted as well as coordinated approach is to be adopted for the purpose.

The minister in reply to a question regarding Karachi Circular Railways, said this would be restored with due approval of the Sindh government. I will be meeting soon with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the issue and revive the scheme in accordance to the provincial government’s will,’ said Shaikh Rashid Ahmed.

Federal Minister for Railways also announced that all Pakistan Railways Hospitals in the country would be made open to the general public under public-private partnership scheme. With regard to residential facilities for the employees of the department, the federal minister for railways said Karachi constituting sizable proportion of the network may take lead in the provision.

‘Karachi Electric (KE) has already agreed to install meters and the department would execute the proposed expansion of residential quarters in the metropolis on strong lines,’ said the Federal Minister. Sheikh Rashid said he as the minister concerned has envisaged rehabilitation programme for the railway department and would be putting it soon before the cabinet.

Under the scheme, he said two new train services would be introduced on the pattern of Green Line and that one of these would necessarily include super train service between Karachi and Islamabad. The Federal Minister said a pragmatic approach is being adopted to improve service quality of the facility, for which he needed no more than three to four months’ time, He said to improve the performance of the PR workers, including those pertaining to officer cadre, strict criterion is being adopted with nil provision for complacency.

Earlier, the minister visited Karachi city station and had an introductory meeting with local officials.

