Railway Stations to have modern waiting rooms

City Reporter

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar has ordered for construction of state-of-the-art waiting room/family hall with modern facilities at Lahore Railway station.

During his special visit to the railway station building here on Friday, he also ordered for renovation of railway station building.

He said on the occasion that provision of standard facilities to passengers was priority of railways.

The CEO appreciated the cleanliness standard, beautiful benches for passengers, arrangement of cold water, installation of new industrial fans, free mobile charging points and other steps for comfort of passengers.