Railway Station’s renovation starts next month

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways will start next month a project to renovate Rawalpindi Railway Station and it will be given a modern look according to the international standard.

The project would be completed at a cost of five million rupees said Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi, Raza Habib.

Talking to APP he said, roof ceiling, flooring, beautification of the Platforms, repair work of the walls and modern lighting system would be included in the project which would be completed till June 30.

Under the project, all the main Railway stations of the country are being renovated while it will be first in Rawalpindi Division. Other Stations of the division will also be renovated, he added.

To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division has earned Rs1497.362 million against the set target of Rs1479.389 million during last eight months of 2017-18 financial year.Raza Habib informed that Rawalpindi division generated Rs17.964 million additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service.

He said, total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services was Rs 18 billion in 2013 but, this year during just first eight months of 2017-18 financial year, Rs 31 billion approximately has been earned.—APP