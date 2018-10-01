Railway minister inaugurates Lahore-Faisalabad non-stop train

LAHORE : Minster for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday inaugurated a non-stop train on the route of Lahore to Faisalabad at the Lahore Railway Station.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the minister said the government would run 10 new trains within a target of 100 days.

He said a detailed briefing on the Pakistan Railways would soon be given to Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein important decisions would be made.

The new train 119/Up-120/Down Faisalabad non-stop consists of air-conditioned and economy coaches.

It will leave Lahore at 8am and reach Faisalabad at 10am. In the afternoon, the train will leave Faisalabad at 2:30pm and reach Lahore at 4:30pm.

The economy class will cost a ticket of Rs190, while AC standard Rs400 rupees and AC Parlour class Rs500.

The railways minister had earlier announced to run three new trains on immediate basis in order to improve the railways department.

The three new trains include Lahore-Faisalabad train, Mohenjo Daro Express and Rohri Express, he said. He added that Mohenjo Daro and Rohri Express will begin its journey from October 16. The Mohenjo Daro express will travel to Larkana, Sehwan Sharif and Jamshoro. While Rohri Express will travel to Pano Aqil, Ghotki, Daharki, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur.

