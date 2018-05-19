Railway crossing is dangerous

When coming to a railroad crossing you must first make a complete stop and pay attention to flashing lights and gates lowering also listen for trains if you can’t see it you might be able to hear it. You also need to remember that trains cannot swerve to avoid a collision they are connected to the tracks. All that the motorman can do is blow the horn and pull the emergency brake. It takes a train up to eighteen football fields to completely stop. Trains can create optical illusions because they are big and moving at a high speed so they appear to be moving slower than they really are. Did you know that you are forty more times likely to be killed by a moving train than by another moving motor vehicle? When you try to outrun a train, you are not only putting yourself in danger but also the train crew, your family and even your community. When a train has to put on its emergency brake quickly it can cause lots of problems and usually ends up with some of the cars being derailed. When a train hits something large such as a bus or diesel truck it can end up in explosions damaging nearby buildings and anything in its path. There was one accident where a tanker truck full of gas tried to beat a train and didn’t make it; it resulted in an explosion and loss of eleven lives of innocent people waiting in their cars. Railroad crossings are made to prevent accidents, so do not try to outrun trains.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related