Raid on Shabbir’s house worst form of state-terrorism: Saghar

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has strongly condemned the Indian army’s raid on the house of illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah in Srinagar and termed it as the worst example of state-terrorism.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, deplored that the Indian forces had terrorized the family members of Shabbir Shah and vandalized the property leaving everything up-side down.

Condemning the incident, he said that conducting raids and terrorizing family members of jailed Hurriyat leaders have become a new norm for the Indian forces in IIOJK. These acts of state terrorism, aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear, have been on the rise in the territory at a time when India is gearing up to host the G20 meeting in the region, he lamented.

“These incidents of naked aggression against Kashmiris must serve as an eye-opener for the G-20 nations who have been invited by India to attend the tourism working group meeting being held in Srina-gar”, Saghar said. Such shameful and wicked inci-dents on the part of the Indian occupation forces belie New Delhi’s claims of normalcy in IIOJK, he added.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar urged the international human rights organisations to take effective notice of the matter and influence the government of India to stop terrorizing and intimidating the family members of Hurriyat leaders.—KMS