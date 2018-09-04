The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had a huge success after recovering a virtual storage device along with weapons during a raid on Khoski Sugar Mill in Badin District owned by the Omni Group. The device contains useful data on money laundering. A special team of the FIA, assisted by NAB officials and Sindh Rangers, raided the mill and in an hours-long operation recovered illegal weapons, computer disks, a virtual storage disk and other documents in connection with the ongoing money laundering scam.

The mill is owned by the Omni Group of Companies of Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed who are in custody in connection with a money laundering case. FIA sources said the virtual disk contained useful data on money laundering and all 16 sugar mills of the group. The team recovered four sub-machine guns which apparently seemed official weapons of Sindh police, seven unlicensed Kalashnikovs from the official guards of mill, 27 hard disks and one virtual disk containing the record of sugar mills owned by the Omni Group. Sources said during the search operation proofs of massive corruption in the local branch of a bank and other graft cases were also found.

Anwar Majeed, his son AG Majeed and others are being investigated in a case concerning the laundering of Rs.50 billion plus through fake bank accounts. In the same case, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have also been appearing in a court. The raid of the rangers or FIA was a great success as there should be the only rule to curb out corruption.

FIDA SHAH

Karachi

