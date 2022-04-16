Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque condemnable: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel and called the escalation of violence a “gross violation of HR & humanitarian laws.”

In a tweet, the premier expressed solidartity with the people of Palestine and vowed to stand with Palestinians.

Condemnable raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque & escalation of violence by Israel in gross violation of HR & humanitarian laws. We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians. Time for international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law & UN Charter. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 16, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also urged the international community that it was high time to protect the lives of innoncent Palestinians and to uphold internaitonal law and the UN Charter.

Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

On Friday, Israeli security forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound which left more than 150 worshippers injured, international media reported.

The Israeli raid was likely to incite violence as a large number of worshipers were expected Friday prayers with “videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.”

The tension in the occupied region rose as Israel launched operations against Palestinians ahead of the Jewish Passover holiday.