Rahul Gandhi sent me to Pakistan: Sidhu

Hyderabad

Amid the raging row over his Pakistan visit, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Friday it was Congress president Rahul Gandhi who sent him there for attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Sidhu’s visit had riled Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said on record he tried to dissuade Sidhu, a member of his cabinet, following a grenade attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar that left three people dead, but he paid no heed.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Sidhu was asked if he had sought permission from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh before visiting Pakistan for the Kartarpur ceremony.

“Rahul Gandhi is my captain. It is he who sent me to Pakistan,” Sidhu told a press conference when asked about Amarinder Singh’s disapproval of his Pakistan trip.— Agencies

