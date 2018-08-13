Rahukro appeals for financial assistance

Staff Reporter

Badin

The writers, poets and members of the civil society have appealed to step up their efforts to save the life of the known writer, senior journalist and poet Mohammad Usman Rahukro. Rahukro, the author of three books and was working on his fourth books on the flows of the dead rivers of Sindh, fell seriously ill and was admitted in hospitals and finally was advised to got expensive treatment from Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi due to multiple chronic complications he was facing for past many months, but the writer because of financial constraints for past many days has been unable to continue his treatment on his own.

Talking to reporters, the bed-ridden Rahukro appealed the concerned functionaries and as well as the philanthropists to help in his struggle for the survival.

Share on: WhatsApp