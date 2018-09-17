Rahmat’s fifty lifts Afghanistan to 249 against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi

Middle-order batsman Rahmat Shah struck a solid half century to lift Afghanistan to 249 in the Asia Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Afghanistan were 183 for 3 at the start of the 40th over, with Shah and second-highest scorer Hash-matullah Shahidi at the crease, so perhaps they will be disappointed that a total in the vicinity of 270 was not achieved. But Sri Lanka were tight in the final 10.

Malinga bowled four overs for 29 runs through the final 10, picking up the wicket of the dangerous Mohammad Nabi in the process. Thisara took each of his five wickets after the 43rd over, the yorker bringing him his four final wickets.

Janat hit six boundaries in his 65-ball innings while his opening partner Mohammad Shahzad batted in his aggressive style, hitting a six and four bounda-ries in his 47-ball 34.

For Sri Lanka, who lost the opening match to Bang-ladesh by 137 runs in Dubai, seamer Thisara Perera took five for 55 and spinner Akila Dananjaya fin-ished with two for 39.

Defending champions India, Pakistan and qualifier Hong Kong are placed in Group A.

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by eight wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stages from where top two teams will play the final in Dubai on September 28.—AFP

