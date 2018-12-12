Rahman Baba Train ready to run from December 23

New passenger train Rahman Baba Express will be launched on December 23 to facilitate the low income travelers traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.

“On the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Rahman Baba (47 up/48 down) will leave from Peshawar railway station on Sunday at 10am,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the train will have 9 economic class coaches, brake van and one power plant to meet the needs of poor class who is traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.

Giving route details, he said the train after passing through various cities including Nowshera, Attock City, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Landhi and will reach Karachi Cantonment railway station the next day at 12:30pm.—APP

