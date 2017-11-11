Rahila highlights edu importance for durable peace, prosperity

Quetta

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hamid Khan Durrani Friday highlighted importance of education for achieving durable peace and prosperity in the country.

Addressing an appreciation certificates award ceremony here at the lawn of Balochistan Assembly, she said younger generation had the key role in national development and the youth wanted peace in tranquility in the society.

She underlined the need for achieving lasting peace through education and creating awareness among public especially youth for progress and prosperity.

Rahila Durrani said international community was acknowledging Pakistan’s important role in the fight against terrorism and its unmatched sacrifices had rendered for the cause of global peace.

She said Pakistan’s Armed Forces were fully capable to defend the motherland and vowed that all nefarious designs of enemy would be foiled with national spirit and active participation of the youth.

The speaker also appreciated heads, faculty members and students of educational institutions for successful conduct of the programmes.

Speaking on the occasion ,former federal minister for Education Zubeda Jalal stressed the need to reach the youth of far-flung areas and diverse-culture of Balochistan under the peaceby promoting education in the country.

She said there was the need for effective legislation to achieve the vision of durable development by 2030, besides making the Balochistan education syllabus in line with the Islamic teachings.

Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yasinzai said bright future of Balochistan was associated with thousands of students studying in dozens of universities across the province.

He said positive impacts of education would be highlighted in the society for peace, urging the teachers for character building of students to end the tendencies of extremism and violence from the society. “We have to make the role of universities exemplary by inculcating social norms in the society,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Balochistan University Dr Javed Iqbal said holding of such programmes for students would help achieve the target of durable peace through education.

He said awareness had been created among the youth about importance of education and now all the provincial universities were full to their capapcity.

Vice Chancellor Bahadur Khan Women University Rukhsana Jabin said students should have ample opportunities of future building after getting educational degrees.

She said focus would be given on character building of students from primary and secondary education level so that the they could better understand their responsibilities.

Vice Chancellor IT University Dr Farooq Bazzai suggested introduce reforms in Balochistan schools and colleges by setting a provincial education council.

Member Operation and Planning, Higher Education Commission Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti said measures were underway to provide higher education facilities to Balochistan students under the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan and other packages.—APP