Raheem Sterling is close to sealing a move to Chelsea from Machester City after reportedly agreeing on personal terms with the Blues.

The forward still has a year left on his contract with the Premier League champions but a 45 million pound offer with add-ons was too good for the Citizens to ignore.

Sterling, despite his best efforts, has found himself as a rotational piece under Guardiola just like most of the other stars and with a World Cup on the horizon Sterling maximizes his chances of peak fitness with regular football elsewhere.

That place appears to be Chelsea with reports suggesting that Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Londoners despite interest from overseas.

Chelsea already has a myriad of options in wide areas and with the addition of a proven Premier League star, it could mean the end of the road for either Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic who are heading to the World Cup as well and would want playing time.

Sterling will be the first major signing for Todd Boehly who has kept himself busy by reshuffling things behind the scenes.

City, meanwhile, remains comfortable with the additions of Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, and the big fish Erling Haaland and recently let Gabriel Jesus leave for Arsenal as well. With Marc Cucurella next on their list, the Premier League champions can use the money from Sterling’s sale to balance the books.

Sterling signed for City from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 before going on to score 131 goals in 339 games.