Raheela, Shahbaz discuss political situation

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani called on PML-N President and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday. PML-N’s development programs and political matters were discussed in the meeting.

While conversing on this occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to adorn it together.

He said that Pakistan will be prosperous only when all of its units will be developed. We have to work collectively for the construction and development of country. He said that the Punjab government has incorporated all the units including Balochistan in its programs in order to promote national integrity.

PML-N government has done work by day and night to pull the country out of challenges and it is due to the sincere struggles of government that today Pakistan is on the track of development. He vowed that we will not left any stone unturned in the effort to make our country better and the best.

Related