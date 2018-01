LAHORE :Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Saturdayannounced increasing of his charges for playback singing in Pakistani films, dramas and at concerts.Talking to APP, Rahat said he had always highlighted and presented Pakistani art and music at various international events and concerts, along with noted singer Mika Singh.He said that detail of his charges and upcoming concerts would be announced in a press conference shortly.

Orignally published by APP