Rafting event arranged for minority community at Kabul River

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Adventure Edge Club organized a thrilling water rafting activity for the minority community at Kabul River from Jehangira to old Attock Bridge located on the mighty Indus River on Sunday.

A large number of members from minority community including men, women and youth participated in the spectacular boating adventure. Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Khwaja Sikandar Zeeshan was the chief guest on the occasion. Over 80 members from the Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities participated in the event.

The participants including men, women and youth raced from Jehangira to old Attock Bridge and covered the six kilometer tough and rough distance in 10 boats. Before embarking the race, the participants were facilitated to experience the best guides, rafting equipment and refreshments. The transportation, food, first aid kit and other facilities were also be provided during the event. Rescue 1122, police and personnel of emergency departments were present to provide security and emergency services.

Talking to media, the participants said that it was a good gesture from the TCKP and the Adventure Edge Club to provide recreational opportunities to the marginalized communities of the province so they could also enjoy life.