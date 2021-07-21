Rafta Rafta – Atif Aslam’s new music video staring Sajal Aly is out now

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrity singer Atif Aslam’s latest music video “Rafta Rafta” staring Sajal Aly was released on Wednesday.

Atif Aslam shared the video on Instagram, captioning it as: “The wait is over – Rafta Rafta video out now”.

As it was dropped on social media, it received overwhelming response from fans as the music video received more than 300k likes in two hours of its posting.

Earlier this month, the O Rangreza star dropped a teaser of the music video, adding to the excitement of the fans.

Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video has been directed by Hassam Baloch.