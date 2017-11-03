Rafique rejects impression of Sharif’ family running away from court

ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Railways, Saad Rafique Friday dispelled the impression that Sharif family is shying away from the courts and said it always respected the national institutions. Speaking to media outside accountability court premises, Saad said the former Prime Minister justtalks about fair trail and he is not among those who run away from the accountability process. Nawaz Sharif and family are appearing in courts despite illness of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and false allegations leveled against them, he added. Saad said : “No proof of money laundering was presented against Sharif Family in months-long investigations and we are appearing before the courts despite reservations.”

Originally published by APP