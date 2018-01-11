Rafiq Rajwana inaugurates Islamabad City Tour Bus Service

Rawalpindi

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation’s Islamabad City Tour Bus Service here at local hotel. Addressing the participants he said that peace is inevitable for promotion of tourism in any country and due to bold steps taken by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government after 2013 in fight against terrorism, sacrifices of Armed Forces, personnel of law enforcement agencies, civil society and students particularly martyrs of APS Peshawar, peace was restored in the country. Appreciating efforts of MD PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor for promotion of tourism in Pakistan, he said, Pakistan has improved ranking on tourism competitiveness index.

He said, Pakistan is a gift of Allah Almighty and blessed with scenic beauty and diverse culture which make it beautiful and great tourist place. There are so many beautiful cities that are famous for their beauty and appealing sights. Foreigners come to visit these beautiful cities of Pakistan which are pride of the country, he added. The Governor said, all out efforts should be made to promote tourism. One can compare development projects of the present regime with projects completed before 2013, he said adding, critics can witness uplift projects of Rawalpindi city,its look in 2013 and today.

He urged the media particularly those remain busy to criticize the performance of the government to also highlight projects completed to facilitate the citizens. He said the media should help promote tourism in the country and highlight tourist attractive and cultural places to the world so that number of domestic as well as foreign tourists could be enhanced considerably. MNA Malik Ibrar, Chairman WASA, Zia ullah Shah, PML-N leaders Rahat Masood Qudusi, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Air Vice Marcial ® Faisal Tariq, Chief Executive Officer, Shuja Royal Limo, Haji Ahmed, Executive Director, Dubai Tourism Dr. Qaiser, a large number of students and others were present on the occasion.

The hotel was beautifully decorated with colorful buntings, balloons and banners. Police band performed while playing national anthem and patriotic songs. Managing Director, PTDC addressing the participants said, several initiatives are being taken for the development of tourism in the country. He said, efforts are being made to start special tourist satellite TV channel “Discover Pakistan” aimed at promoting tourism and highlight beautiful sights of the country. In an effort to promote domestic tourism and encourage the youth, PTDC has launched first of its kind “Islamabad City Tour Bus Service.”

The quality of PTDC services has been improved besides tourist publications and infrastructure development as well as inviting private sector to invest in the sector. He said, tourism degree programs are being introduced in different universities.

He said, private sector is also being involved to provide high-quality accommodation facilities to the tourists and visitors particularly at the holy places of Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhs in Pakistan. The religious tourism would never end, he concluded.—APP