Rafiq-e-Hujajj Committee completes Hajj training

Islamabad

Rafiq-e-Hujajj Committee has completed the second phase of extensive hajj ritual training in 45 countries before the holy month of Ramadan, said Vice President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi Thursday. Talking to APP, he said the intending pilgrims were being imparted training in three phases. The last phase would commence after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said a team of Rafiq-e-Hujjaj committee imparted the training among pilgrims residing in 30 divisional headquarters in first phase. And pilgrims of 15 tehsil headquarters were imparted hajj ritual training in second phase, which was just completed before the holy month of Ramadan. He said the pilgrims of three cities including Gilgit, Skardu and Chilas would be imparted training in the last phase, which is scheduled to be commenced after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Responding to a question, he said a team of master trainers impart training among intending pilgrims to enable them to perform sacred religious obligation in accordance with Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( Peace Be Upon Him).—APP