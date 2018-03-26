Rafiq-e-Hajj Committee starts imparting extensive rituals training to pilgrims

The Rafiq- e- Hajj Committee has started a comprehensive Hajj ritual training programmes of intending pilgrims in 26 cities of the country from Sunday.

Vice President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi Sunday told APP that a team of volunteer Master trainers would visit 26 cities, on its own expense, to impart training to the intending pilgrims enabling them to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( Peace Be Upon Him).

The team led by Babu Imran Qureshi comprising Mian Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Muhammad Hanif and Haji Afzal would train the pilgrims in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Likewise, the wife of the founder of Rafiq- e- Hujjaj Committee Babu Shafqat Qureshi and Mrs Tayyaba Imran Qureshi and Ms Kausar Jabeen would train the female intending pilgrims in or nearby their respective cities. Imran Qureshi said that the committee was performing the sacred religious obligation for the last over 33 years. The training schedule has already announced by the Ministy of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The first programme was held at Abottabad and Talagang on Sunday The second hajj/umrah training programme would be held on March 26 in Abbottabad and Pind Daden Khan, followed by Haripur on March 27, Mansehra and Fateh Jang on March 28, Kahuta and Mansehra on Mar 29.

Invitations have already been sent to the pilgrims to attend hajj ritual training programmes.Pilgrims have also been invited by sending SMS to their respective mobile numbers to attend the training sessions.—APP

