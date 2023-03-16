Rafael Nadal is expected to make his long-awaited return from injury at the Monte Carlo Masters next month according to the tournament director.

The Spaniard is currently dealing with a hip injury that he suffered during the Australian Open early this year. His ailment was serious enough to keep him out of the ongoing Indian Wells tournament and the upcoming Miami Open as well.

But tournament director David Massey appeared confident that the 22-time grand slam champion will feature in the ATP1000 tournament.

“Rafa was the first (player) to be registered,” Massey said in a statement.

“He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to take part in the tournament he’s so fond of,” he added.

On paper, the Monte Carlo Masters appears a perfect place for Rafael Nadal to make his return to tennis.

The clay surface favours his game and the 36-year-old has a great track record at the championship. Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005 to 2012.

Rafa has used the tournament as a springboard for his preparation for the French Open in the past and he may do so once again.

The 2023 edition will take start on April 8th with Stefanos Tsitsipas defending the crown.