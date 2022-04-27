Rafael Nadal has announced his return to tennis after a month out with a rib injury.

The Australian Open champion will make his return at this week’s ATP Masters 1000 event, the Madrid Open.

The tournament will begin later this week.

The 35-year-old last played a competitive tennis match in the final of Indian Wells in a losing effort against Taylor Fritz on March 20.

He suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the tournament which played a factor in the Indian Wells loss as he complained of having breathing difficulties.

The injury also forced him to miss clay-court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

His return was expected though as he recently announced a return to training in a bid to try gaining some momentum when the clay-court season is at its peak.

“Despite arriving just before the tournament and preparation being difficult, I really want to play at home since the opportunities are few,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

“So I’m going to try to do it in the best way I can. See you in Madrid.”

The former world number’s one return to action comes a little under a month before the French Open.

Rafael Nadal will be bidding for a record-extending 14th title at the clay-court major that gets underway on May 22.