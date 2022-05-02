Emma Raducanu of Britain safely made her way into the rd. of 16 of the Madrid Open but most of the big names stumbled out of the women’s draw.

Naomi Osaka, Danielle Collins, Garbine Muguruza, and Maria Sakkari were all ousted in one afternoon from the WTA 1000 event.

The reigning US Open champion, Raducanu, avoided the day of upsets in the Spanish capital with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk for her fifth win in her first seven tour-level matches on clay.

Raducanu lost just two points on serve in the opening set.

The teenager then won seven straight games in the middle of the match to fully take command.

In the end, she finished with just five unforced errors never faced a breakpoint on serve, and hit 14 winners during her win.

She will next face another Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, who lost just three games in her upset win over Garbiñe Muguruza.

No.37-ranked Anhelina continued her strong season by posting the first Top 10 win of her career in a 6-3, 6-0 win over No.7 seed Muguruza.

Bianca Andreescu added to another upset by dominating No.5 seed Danielle Collins 6,1 6,1 in just 69 minutes to reach the third round.

It was the Canadian’s first Top 10 win since defeating Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final, and the first of her career off hard courts.

The biggest surprises of the day, however, were the eliminations of Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain defeated the former World No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour and 28 minutes of play to reach the Round of 16.

Osaka had looked strong in her return to tennis since losing to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final but could not replicate the results of previous rounds.

Her conqueror in Madrid Open, Sorribes Tormo, will face Daria Kasatkina, who also notched a big win with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 upset of No.4 seed Maria Sakkari.

Daria Kasatkina, interestingly, now holds a 4-0 record against the Greek.