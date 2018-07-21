Radio, PTV directed to provide equal time to all political parties: Zafar

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Saturday said that Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television have been instructed to provide equal time to all political parties to freely present their manifestos, programmes and agenda on national medium.

Responding to a commenced motion in Senate, he said official media is providing ample opportunities to country’s political parties to present their future programmes.

Categorically rejecting the allegations levelled on official media, he said that the government did not believe in censorship and articles 19 and 19A were being religiously followed. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and official media has been granted complete independence by the interim government.

He said the basic responsibility of Pakistan Army is to provide enabling environment to voters in polling stations. Pakistan Army officials deployed for election was also following the code of conduct. Some designated Armed forces officers have been granted the magestrial powers but not those who will be deployed at the polling stations. The list of these officials will be submitted to Senate Secretariat.

He said the Returning Officers (ROs) would directly send the snapshots of their results to election commission. Security issues were foremost importance during the elections. Such allegations were also leveled in last general elections as enemies wanted to create a wedge in the society. Holding free, fair and transparent elections is the constitutional responsibility of Election Commission.

