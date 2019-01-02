Radio Pakistan providing information, education & entertainment to listeners: DG

Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil has said that the Radio Pakistan is providing information, education, and entertainment in the best possible way to its listeners.

The Secretary Information who is also Director General Radio Pakistan stated this while at a musical function organized in connection with the New Year celebrations at National Broadcasting House Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

Shafqat Jalil said that Z A Bukhari Concert Hall and Mehdi Hassan Hall will be renovated soon.

He assured that every effort will be made to strengthen Radio Pakistan and to regain its real glory.

On the conclusion of the ceremony, the Information Secretary distributed shields and awards among the performers. Later, the information Secretary visited National News Room of Radio Pakistan.

In a brief chit chat with the Editorial staff, Shafqat Jalil showed keen interest in the working of National and international news bulletins.—INP

