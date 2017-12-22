Radio Pakistan: Needs relief

It is unfortunate that the national institution and the government mouthpiece – Radio Pakistan is in serious financial crises for quite long. Today, it is lying in virtual coma. It may breathe its last if an immediate breather is not provided. Radio employees and pensioners are being denied their rightful dues and facilities for want of funds. Medical facilities, in particular, are non-existent as hospitals, medical stores and others have refused to oblige the sick for non-payment of bills. It would be in the fitness of things if the Radio employees and pensioners are also allowed the medical allowance in lieu of medical facilities as, currently admissible to all the government employees and pensioners.

Perhaps the planners had wanted to make Radio Pakistan, then a purely government department under the federal ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a corporate body on the pattern of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Regrettably, despite its conversion into a statutory corporation, it could not become a BBC-like broadcaster. It continued to retain its old characteristics of a purely government broadcasting department, like others. Perhaps, it was also thought by the planners that the new set-up would earn ‘livelihood’ from its own commercial services. It was not to be; and so, it didn’t happen. Its meagre licensing fee, both for domestic and commercial uses, was abolished due to the reason that its cost of collection had outweighed the total receipts.

In the presence of audio-visual broadcasting in the face of Pakistan Television Corporation, Radio’s commercial service could earn only a negligible. With the introduction of private television in the country, it lost most of it. Even the official PTV had to suffer a lot as it could not compete the private broadcasters while following, at the same time, government policies and its set standards of ‘national interests’. However, the compulsory charges as ‘PTV Fee’ in electricity bills have compensated its losses to a greater extent.

It needs no reiteration that Radio Pakistan has been performing multiple duties. On the one hand, it has been playing its designated role of projecting government policies at home, while on the other, it has been strengthening relations with other countries and their people. It has also been effectively countering the anti-Pakistan propaganda. This should also be kept in mind that if our armed forces are there to defend the geographical frontiers of the country, Radio Pakistan and the PTV serve as the effective weapons to defend its ideological foundation and frontiers against any onslaught from within or outside.

Radio Pakistan is also the custodian and protector of nation’s cultural heritage. It has been promoting national and regional languages besides keeping alive our classical and folk music, literature and the traditional values. No radio or TV broadcaster in the private sector could be expected to do this multi-dimensional job. Radio Pakistan is nation’s pride. The government is under obligation to announce an immediate relief package to enable this national institution to stand firmly on its designated front.

ANIS SIDDIQUI

Islamabad

