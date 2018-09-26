Radio Pakistan employees protest, baton charged

ISLAMABAD : Radio Pakistan Employees on Wednesday started to march towards Parliament House against government’s decision of leasing Radio Pakistan Building.

According to the details, police started baton-charge over the protesting employees, soon after they started to march towards parliament house against the government’s decision.

Protestors demanded of the government to take their decision back.

On September 24, Employees of Radio Pakistan also held a peaceful demonstration in Islamabad and other Units of the organization across the country in protest against the decision of the government to lease out Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Headquarters building.

Employees of all the wings of the national broadcaster participated in the demonstrations and demanded the government to withdraw its decision.

They said Radio Pakistan is a historical institution projecting the soft image of the country across the world.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also held talks with the representatives of Radio Pakistan’s protesting employees regarding the Ministry’s proposal to give building of Radio Pakistan’s headquarters on lease and shifting of National Broadcasting House to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy in H-9 Islamabad. Later, the minister said the headquarters is not being shifted within a month. He said the employees will be consulted regarding the issue.

Chaudhry Fawad said institutions cannot grow until employees are satisfied with their working conditions.

Earlier, PPP leaders including Senator Farhatullah Babar, Khurshid Shah, Nafisa Shah and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb visited the protesting employees of Radio Pakistan and expressed solidarity with them.

They said Radio Pakistan is a national institution and it needs to be strengthened. Talking to media on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the government to avoid taking this step. She said the opposition will support the government for reforms but nothing should be done against the interest of national institutions.

Share on: WhatsApp