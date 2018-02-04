Radio Pakistan to air special programmes on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Radio Pakistan will air special programmes on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination under UN resolutions.

Messages of President and Prime Minister will be aired in programme “Subh- e Pakistan” starting at 7:10 a.m. A special song, ‘Naghma-i-Kashmir’ and Interviews of President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir will also be part of this programme. One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 a.m. to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of Occupied Kashmir.

Special programme highlighting struggle of women for liberation of motherland from Indian clutches has been scheduled in programme “Sukhi Ghar” under the title, “Srinagar Ki Betiyan.” Special song “Ay Jannat Arzi” and interview of Kashmiri leader Mashal Malik titled, “Jed-o-jehd-e Azadi Jammu Wa Kashmir Aur Khawateen Ka Jazba-e Hurriyet’ will also be presented during this programme.

Radio report on human chain in Muzaffarabad and other ceremonies to be held on this day will be broadcast at 03:30pm. Special discussion programme, ‘Jed-o-Jahd-e Azadi-e Kashmir Aur Naujawan will be aired at 04:30p.m. Song ‘Dunya Ke Munsifo, interview of former diplomat Abdul Basit titled, “Masla-e Kashmir Aur Muassar Safarat Kari,” and radio reports on ceremonies to be held in different cities will be put on air at 07:10 p.m.

Special play on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day will be presented at 09:10 p.m. and special Mushahira at 10:10 p.m.—INP

