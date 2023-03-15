Radio Pakistan a national asset | By Naveed Aman Khan

Radio Pakistan a national asset

ON 14 August 1947, the first official announcement of the independence of Pakistan was aired from Lahore station of Pakistan Broadcasting Service. And it is a matter of record that broadcasting has performed significantly since then contributing enormously to socio-economic development of the country. Over the years, it has evolved and continues to captivate audiences despite, of course, challenges offered by immense competition and new technologies. Being a state institution, Radio Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in the promotion of national ideology and policies of the state. As the official organ of the state, Radio Pakistan builds national narratives positively in the midst of war of conflicting interests. It also counters anti-state propagandas by some hostile countries and networks. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Radio Pakistan is a soft image builder of the state. From a defence point of view, it is helpful in the execution of civil and military communications as it is a dependable source of information. Since independence on August 14, 1947, Radio grew as an invisible but powerful medium.

Radio in Pakistan has been prominent in educating, informing, guiding and entertaining audiences in the country, along with the Pakistani diaspora worldwide. FM Radio was fast food to be consumed on the go. Radio is a popular medium in remote rural areas where affordability and access to television is an issue. The audience for radio is mostly youngsters who have access to mobile phones, with pre-installed FM radio stations and car drivers who contribute to the listener base whereas the elderly are seen comfortable with transistors.

Radio Pakistan owns broadcasting stations with 80 transmitting units including 23 medium wave and 57 FMs. As many as 46 channels are also available online on Radio Pakistan’s website and mobile phone App including shortwave channels, world service and external services. Radio Pakistan facebook followers are 2.6 million, twitter followers 9,64,000, Instagram followers 26,000 and YouTube subscribers 16,000. This is not only reflective of Radio Pakistan’s continued popularity and relevance but also the fact that the institution is trying to keep pace with the technological developments and new trends in broadcasting. To promote the country’s policies, Radio Pakistan broadcasts Programs, news and commentaries in several foreign languages. Radio Pakistan has a bilingual website (English and Urdu) for the promotion of the state agenda across the world.

Despite the presence of popular radio stations such as BBC, VOA and Radio Ceylon in the country, Radio Pakistan’s programming has been at par with international stations. The network offered tough competition to the well-established radio stations from around the world. As a a reputable organization, Radio Pakistan transmits in several languages including Urdu, English and Chinese, reaching a worldwide audience.

The reach of Radio Pakistan is eighty-eight per cent of the country. Till the 1990s, Radio Pakistan enjoyed a monopoly over the radio sector in Pakistan. The monopoly did not let Radio Pakistan succumb to low standards. It produced high-quality programming delivered to audiences from all walks of life. Advertising on the radio in Pakistan started in 1961. It became so popular that advertisers had to book slots and later on asked for more advertising time. Radio Pakistan also played a crucial role in informing audiences about floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

It is a matter of great concern that a national institution, which is older than Pakistan, is suffering hugely mainly due to the neglect of the policy and decision makers. Radio Pakistan has an elaborate network and trained manpower that can be used to complement efforts of the Government to accelerate the pace of socio-economic development and effectively counter anti-Pakistan propaganda. However, the institution is facing financial crisis, stemming from the misperception that Radio Pakistan is a commercial entity whereas it is a public service institution just like a host of other ministries, divisions, departments and institutions that generate no revenues but contribute their share to the overall development of the country.

No doubt, the Government itself is facing financial difficulties but it is a faulty approach to allow national institutions to rot or fade away. There is dire need to reform and modernize this national institution and for this purpose, the Government must make necessary investment, which would be worth-making in view of the contribution of Radio Pakistan in the ideological defence of the country.

As for financial problems of Radio Pakistan, the Senate Sub-Committee, headed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has come out with an ingenious proposal that needs immediate attention of the Government. It has suggested that the Government should impose a Radio Fee of just Rs. 500 at the time of registration of all vehicles (minus motorcycles), which would generate enough revenue to take care of all needs of Radio Pakistan. By doing so, the Government can also approve plans already made by the management of Radio Pakistan for upgradation and modernization of its facilities. One time levy of nominal tax would not be a burden on the buyers but it would save a national institution.