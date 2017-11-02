Radd-ul-Fasaad: 16 held, arms seized in Punjab, South Waziristan

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Rangers Punjab, in coordination with police and intelligence agencies, on Wednesday arrested 16 suspected terrorists, their facilitators and smugglers and recovered huge cache of weapons and drugs in separate raids across the province. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the arrests were made through intelligence based operations, patrolling and snap checking in DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in various parts of South Waziristan Agency and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives, said the military’s media wing.