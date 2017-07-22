Racist strips naked himself in UK mosque

Observer Report

Kent. Uk

Muslims were forced to hide inside a mosque when a racist man stripped himself naked and started hurling abuse at them in Kent, United Kingdom.

The man, Dan Morrison, was filmed as he sang “I’m Catholic till I die, and Christian as well” before he started shouting racial abuse at the worshippers who had gathered at the Folkestone mosque in Kent, the DailyMail reported.

Dan also shouted at residents living nearby before he entered the mosque’s grounds, took off his clothes and starting chanting and abusing. The 26-year-old was eventually arrested on charges of hate crime.

A witness of the incident described it as a “bad dream” saying that “fear started to sink in as he was stripping naked and threatening to use violence.” The man had also hurt his friend as he tried to stop him from entering the mosque but Dan had gotten upset and “started to climb up the construction crane.”

“My friend talked to the man and eventually managed to get him to climb down the crane and put his pants on. The man started crying. The police eventually arrived and he was arrested.”

Dan pleaded guilty to racially aggravated behaviour, exposure and religiously aggravated behaviour, getting a sentence of 26 weeks in prison and £115 victim surcharge.—Agencies