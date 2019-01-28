Racist remarks

Pakistan’s Cricket Team Captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed landed himself in hot waters, when he made racially-charged taunt; being caught on stump mic against Andile Phehlukwayo, the key batsman at time, who guided his team from the verge of defeat to victory, levelling the five match ODI series to 1-1.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s words, being Captain, representing not only himself but country as a whole, were against the spirit of the game. His immediate apology in person to Andile Phehlukwayo and South African people via Twitter is time taken action, but yet his fate to be decided by ICC Penal as he violated ICC anti-racism code, that can be as severe as life ban from the game.

In addition, the whole episode serves lesson to all as to avoid not only on-field racism but also off-field as to ensure the sanctity and spirit of the game.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

