Australia’s vice-captain Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from her international career after a trophy-laden 13 years with the international team.

Since making her debut in 2009 she has gone on to win six major honours with Australia including the T20 World Cups in 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2020 and the ODI World Cups in 2013 and 2022.

Despite retiring from departmental and international cricket, Haynes will suit up for Sydney Thunder in this year’s WBBL one last time.

The 35-year-old scored 3,818 runs in 167 internationals over all three formats in her career. She also held the role of Australia’s vice deputy since 2018.

“Rachael’s calm and assured leadership has played a key role in Australia becoming one of the most successful sporting teams in history,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“She will go down as a great of the game.”

The vice-captain’s retirement continues a period of major change for the world’s No.1 ranked team. With captain Meg Lanning’s future still unclear as she continues to take an indefinite break from the game, Australia’s golden period may slowly be coming to an end.

However, Rachael Haynes believes that the future is in safe hands and that her retirement will not change anything.

“One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop,” she said.

“I’m extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team’s success.

“To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career.”