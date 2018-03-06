Race for Senate Chairman’s slot in full swing

Election on March 12

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani here on Monday said that the Senate will elect its new Chairman and Deputy Chairman on March 12.

“The present session will end on March 9 and the President will summon the next session on March 12. The newly elected Senators will elect new Chairman and Deputy Chairman at the same day” the Chairman said while informing the Senators.

Raza Rabbani also congratulated the members who had been re-elected members of the Upper House (Senate).

“I congratulate the members who have been elected as members of the Senate and also appreciate services of those who are going to be retired from the Upper House,” he added.

Meanwhile, race for the top slot of Chairman Senate is in full swing for which the independent candidates have assumed significance as no major party has enough numbers to do it on its own without their help.

A newly elected senator from Fata, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Monday met with PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and announced to join the party.

Although, PML-N has now 34 senators, 19 short of the required number, there will be a lot of jockeying to clinch the office of the chairman.

There is a wide gap of 14 votes between the number one, the PML-N, and the runner-up, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Without taking into account, the alignment of the independents in the chairman’s election, the PML-N has a solid chunk of 34 seats. On the other hand, the PPP has a concrete block of 20 MPs.

Thus, the PML-N is short of 19 votes to hit the magic figure of 53, the simple majority, in the 104-member chamber to elect its nominee as the chairman.

In contrast, the PPP requires another 33 MPs to clinch the berth for the third consecutive three-year term. Obviously, it will be an uphill task to rally around this huge tally.

It is beyond doubt that the National Party (NP) of Hasil Bizenjo that has five senators and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mehmood Achakzai with its five will stand behind the PML-N, thus bringing its total number to 44 senators.

In the just concluded Senate election, the Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami National Party (ANP) had made alliance with the PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The two parties have a total of three senators. If they back the PML-N, its number will go up to 47.

The Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has four senators. Bearing in mind its alliance with deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the past five years, it is likely to go with the PML-N. This will take the PML-N’s figure to 51.

Of the seven Fata senators (excluding Shamim Afridi), a majority already supports the PML-N, which is expected to back it. Consequently, the PML-N apparently lands in a safe zone.

As the JUI-F mostly remains a passenger of two boats at the same time, the PML-N may be able to make up the loss caused by Fazlur Rehman’s change of mind from other Fata or other smaller parliamentary parties.

After the chaotic results the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) received, it still has five senators. It faced a loss of two seats from Sindh because of PPP’s machinations.

Therefore, it is bitter about the PPP and has accused it of horse-trading. In view of this latest spar, it will not be less than a monumental development if the MQM-P decided to vote for the PPP’s choice in the election of the Senate chief.

The ruling PML-N suffered with severe shock on Monday, when its allied Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) suggested PPP’s leader and chairman Senate Raza Rabbani’s name as joint candidate for the new chairman Senate aimed to stop horse trading.

The leader of JUI-F and Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri told a private Tv channel that his party has given suggestion of Raza Rabbani’s name as new chairman Senate, so that the apprehension of larger scale horse trading could be removed.

“If both the major parties, PPP and PML-N become agree on the name of Raza Rabbani as joint candidate the way tends to horse trading will be halted,” he said adding that it will also pave the way for peaceful transaction of power.“There is no other name on which both parties can be agreed,” he said.

Responding to a question he said that the JUI-F executive council will decide over the support for chairman Senate, however party has contested the Senate election making adjustment with PML-N.