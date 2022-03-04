Race of TV & social media | By Muhammad Zunair

Race of TV & social media

SINCE 2002, the Pakistani media has become powerful and independent, the number of private television channels have grown to more than 90 television channels.

The purpose of media is to highlight the trouble spots in the society and press the government and public to devise suitable mechanisms to eliminate these troubles.

At the national level, the responsibility of media is to build a bridge between people and governments.

When the electronic media boom occurred in Pakistan and the existing major media houses opened their own TV channels, there was a severe lack of qualified manpower; producers, anchors and other experts.

The young people who became the initial bulk of reporters and journalists, joined the media after their terminal degrees in Mass Communication/Journalism or International Relations, having little or no practical experience for electronic media.

Therefore, right from the very beginning the electronic media started its functioning with many handicaps which was reflected in their transmissions.

In the years of 2006 rapid developments took place in the new media, universities introduced media & communication studies with practical knowledge instead of traditional journalism.

Latest technology, fully equipped studios, TV stations added in media departments.Quality of news and programs production enhanced, quality content added with new ideas.

Large scale special transmissions started with maximum camera productions.2D or 3D visual graphics animations made news style more attractive for the viewers.

In the mid of 2018 social media influence started, Facebook and YouTube dominate this landscape, YouTube become the most favourite platform for the audience and the freelance Vloggers.

There has been an increase in the number of content creators around the world.The most popular platform for vloggers and influencers to gain exposure is YouTube.

YouTubers in Pakistan have recently gained a lot of attention.The growing popularity of YouTubers in Pakistan has piqued many people’s curiosity in starting their channel.

The number of young YouTubers who work for other entrepreneurs to promote their businesses through their YouTube channels is also rising.

Many Pakistanis YouTubers launched their channel while staying at home in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home-based chefs’ recipes, entertainment, beauty product unboxing videos, pranks, entertainment, tech videos and a variety of other high-quality material have gained popularity during this time, allowing YouTubers to get more subscribers and monetize their channels in a short period.

Famous TV anchor and journalists launch their channels and grabbed the millions of subscribers, viewers the journey reaches at “Daikhtay Rahey Humara Channel” to “Humara Channel Zaror Subscribe Kriyega”.

The race of maximum views started and the content of 10 minutes videos become more attractive but the credibility remains no more.

The race of grabbing more views lost the credibility of any news publish on YouTube channels.

Every day there is a trending video on social media platforms in connection with incident happened rather is a negative or positive but the social media calendar updated successfully every month.

—The writer is media head of Unique Colleges, based in Lahore.