RAC pays tributes to Sipahi Maqbool Hussain through stage play

RAWALPINDI : The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on the directions of Minister for Information & Culture Department Government of Punjab Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan presented a stage play based on the true story of Sipahi Maqbool Hussain to pay tribute to hero of Pakistan who spent 40 years in Indian prison.

The play was written & directed by Naheed Manzoor and Riaz Siddique and Yar Muhammad was assistant directors of the play. Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha was chief guest flanked by Fareeda Apa, Vice President Khubaib Foundation and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The caste of the play was Anjum Malik, Yar Muhammad, Sapna Shah, Saleem Afandi, Javed Ali Sajan, Naeem Bubba, Saleem Bila and others.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Farah Agha said that it was a true story of Sipahi Maqbool Hussain which created patriotism.

Share on: WhatsApp