RAC pays tremendous tribute to APS martyrs

Rawalpindi

Tremendous tributes were paid here Sunday to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar through a walk followed by a stage play and a ceremony organized under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Nemat Foundation. MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Wajiha Akram said that the APS incident had united the whole nation adding every child of Pakistan is commander and leader of the country. She said, it was need of the time to recognize the enemy who was using our own people to achieve their nefarious designs. Wajiha Akram said that it was such kind of incidents which saddened the whole world.

A stage play “Khak-e-Nasheman” written and directed by Naheed Manzoor was also presented to show solidarity with the parents of APS martyrs. Director RAC thanked the distinguished guests at the end of the ceremony.—APP

