RAC organizes stage play ‘Surprise’

The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Saturday organized a stage play ‘Surprise’ to provide free entertainment facility to the people of twin cities and to encourage the local drama artists.

The stage play was written and directed by M. Aslam Bhatti and senior artists Hameed Babar, Shagufta Qureshi, Arshad Khan, Dr Shaheen, Haroon Kaiyani, Nayyab Khan, Saleem Qureshi, Jamshid and Waqas Vicky were in the caste of the play.

The play was based on corruption in Marriage Bureaus. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed addressing at the occasion said that stage play are best source to highlight social issues.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp