RAC organizes annual ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’

The Rawalpindi Arts Council on Sunday organized annual ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ for ladies to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the savior of humanity and to enlighten the hearts with his sublime thoughts and Sunnah. Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha accompanied by Naheed Manzoor was chief guest. The ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ opened with the recitation of Quranic verses by Noor Fatima.

Robina Ayub, Mishal Tayyab, Beenish Mustafa, Dr Ayesha, Wajiha, Maryam Rani, and Noor Fatima and others presented Naats and Darood-o-Salam with utmost religious zeal and reverence. Speaking on the occasion MPA Farah Agha shared her views about the holy birth of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) calling him the greatest benefactor of humanity, whose life and Sunnah has always been the guiding star for the entire humanity.—INP

