RAC hosts portrait competition to pay tributes to the Quaid

Rawalpindi

In connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a portrait competition titled “Quaid-e-Azam; Father of the Nation” among young artists here on Saturday.

The aim to conduct the competition was to pay tremendous tributes to the Father of the Nation and involve younger generation in celebrations. The young artists including students from different educational institutions participated in the competition. Member Punjab Assembly Zeb un Nisa Awan flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

The competition was adjudged by Younis Roomi, Bashir Shad and Waqar Ali. Expressing her views, MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true saviour and role model for the nation. Living nations never forget their heroes but follow in their footsteps. The Pakistani nation has a great potential to emerge as a strong and welfare state, she added.

“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of the society. They are the ones who have to find solutions to the national problems. In the competition Hajra Waheed won first, Qazi Aqib secured second, Farrukh Jamil got third while Wahaj Ahmed remained fourth.—INP