Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday organized a literary event in the collaboration of International literary Academy to pay tributes to the Martyrs of Army Public School (APS).

Renowned poet Jalil Aali presided over the event, while other prominent guests of the event included, Rahat Sarhadi, Javed Ahmad, Saeed Doshi, Irfan Sittar and Iftikhar Hassan. All the poets through their poetry mentioned their sacrifices for the nation and paid tributes to the victims of APS.—APP

