Rabi Pirzada struggling to get buyers for Maryam Nawaz’s painting

Rabi Pirzada, after falling victim to the data breach, switched from the showbiz industry to painting and is busy selling her art pieces, however, she is struggling to get buyers for one painting.

In a recent social media post, the former TV host shared a canvas of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which she made by herself. Rabi revealed that she made the work of art of the daughter of the former prime minister two years back but lamented the struggle to sell it.

She also compares PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sketch, who according to Rabi was sold in no time. She further urged people to buy her artwork, saying she is in dire need of funds to help the needy.

For the unversed, the former showbiz star has been doing philanthropy for the underprivileged. Rabi quits showbiz to follow faith, as she announced devoting her life to the path of the Almighty and would also try her best to preach Islamic teachings.