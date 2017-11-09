Rabbani’s illogical logic!

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani’s recent statements are quite irresponsible and devoid of any logic. These lack the wisdom that can be demanded from a man of his stature. Speaking on the occasion of his book’s launch in Karachi, He said, If the system is wrapped up, than the institutions will be responsible. He lacks political acumen. The old age has diminished his intellectual abilities.

There is element of fear and speculation in his statements. I am not surprised over such illogical talk, because other politicians and the ministers are promoting the same narrative. We have dearth of political leadership in our country. Most of these politicians wants to remain in the limelight. Mr Raza is no Aristotle or Socrates. As a custodian of the Senate we expect better from him. But he has failed to deliver and control the Parliamentarians. What have they given us, a weak & dysfunctional legislative body?

A sham democracy and debating club. Ministers do not come to Parliament or feel obligated to do so. The debate over the Presidential or the parliamentary system should be treated on merit. We can not dismiss it as a conspiracy against the Political System. Both are workable systems designed according to the needs of a polity. The blame game should end. Let us strengthen the system. I think the politicians will be responsible for the demise of the political system. The present circumstances do not permit us to talk illogically and irresponsibly.

I think it is the politicians who are responsible for the adventurism. We do not have a responsible government. The question is “Where is the implementation of the Constitution and Laws”? It is not Mr. Raza but others too. The forces of good and evil are pitched against each other. The demagogues and ideologues are combating each others. The pragmatic approach should prevail.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

