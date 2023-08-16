Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leader and Senator Raza Rabbani on Tuesday issued a warning to the Election Commission of Pakistan about the potential consequences of a delay in the upcoming general elections. He regretted that six days passed to dissolution of the National Assembly, but the ECP has yet to announce about elections.

“Time passes rapidly over the 90 days’ constitutional deadline for elections but regretfully the Election Commission of Pakistan has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the election,” PPP Senator said. “The ECP should inform about the time limit it required for fixing boundaries of constituencies after approval of the digital population census results,” Rabani said.

“The election commission should not treat the issue as a routine matter,” he emphasized. “The delay in holding elections within the period allowed by the constitution, will bring serious consequences for the federation,” Senator Rabbani cautioned. Senator Raza Rabbani had earlier also warned that delay in elections would prove to be “dangerous” for the federation.